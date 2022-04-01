Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services

Five days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh made a surprise visit to civil hospital in Phase-6, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Thursday held a meeting with senior medical officers (SMOs) to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience in government healthcare institutions across the district.

During the meeting, Kaur said patients must be provided with quality and time-bound emergency, OPD and other services, adding that the head of every government health institution should ensure that they have easy, equitable and hassle-free access to health check-up and treatment services.

“Stock of essential medicines should be available for at least three months in every government health institution. No hospital should lack the necessary and emergency medicines,” she said.

Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times.

Health officials were also asked to pay special attention to cleanliness, punctuality and discipline. Kaur said the staff dealing directly with the public should be present on duty and warned against corrupt practices.

Kaur asked health authorities to monitor the health of the high-risk pregnant women in their area and to reach out to them if needed to ensure timely examination, adding that bio medical waste at health institutions should be managed in accordance with the guidelines and regulations.

The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics.

On March 26, AAP MLA Kulwant Singh during the visit expressed dissatisfaction at the poor condition of patients and inadequate infrastructure at the hospital. He said that the condition of all government hospital buildings in Punjab was critical and shortage of doctors was a major problem. He assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.

