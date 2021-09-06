Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali CJM issues show-case notice to Sumedh Saini for ‘misguiding court’
chandigarh news

Mohali CJM issues show-case notice to Sumedh Saini for ‘misguiding court’

The CJM asks why contempt proceedings shouldn’t be taken up against him and his counsels for misguiding the court in the WWICS land fraud case
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Former PUnjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini has been issued notice for September 14. (HT Photo)

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Mohali, Pamalpreet Grewal Kahal, on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and his counsels, asking why contempt proceedings shouldn’t be taken up against them for misguiding the court in the WWICS land fraud case. The notice has been issued for September 14.

The notice was issued, after Punjab vigilance bureau filed a petition in the court through AIG Ashish Kapoor and the investigating officer DSP Harvinder Singh.

In its application, the vigilance bureau alleged that Saini and his counsels made a misstatement in the court of CJM that Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed proceedings of remand of Sumedh Singh Saini on August 19 in the WWICS land fraud case, and thereby stalling the proceedings of the lower court.

In the application the VB said, “It is therefore respectfully prayed that cognisance of the criminal contempt of this court committed by Sumedh Singh Saini and anyone else be taken into account and in pursuance thereof, reference be made to the Punjab and Haryana high court for taking up proceedings against the said persons for punishing them under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, in the interest of justice.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

District status to Batala already under consideration: Capt Amarinder

Paddy embezzlement case: High court stays conviction of former MLA Mangat Rai Bansal

Corruption case: HC notice to Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini on VB plea for bail cancellation

Arrest warrant against AAP’s Sanjay Singh in defamation case
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP