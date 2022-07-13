Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned 80,000 a month

A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for her family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net.

The woman, identified as Manjot Kaur, 29, a resident of Phase-10, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. She was allegedly on her way to Amritsar to deliver the consignment when she was caught.

Her husband, Rahul, a resident of Amritsar, was arrested for drug peddling by the special task force in 2018, almost a year after the duo got married. He is currently lodged in the Amritsar jail. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Manjot returned to her parents’ house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.

Phase-11 station house officer (SHO), Gagandeep Singh said, “The accused, who is a Class-12 dropout, used to travel to Amritsar four times a month, and deliver about 60gm heroin each time. For every consignment, she was paid a commission of ₹20,000, thus she was earning about ₹80,000 a month.”

“She used to travel by bus after getting a call from Amritsar. She claims she doesn’t know the person from whom she used to collect the drugs and is also not aware of the person to whom it was delivered,” the SHO added.

The cop further said that during a search at her house, it was found that she was leading a lavish life. Her father deals in the sale of women’s suits.

On Tuesday, she was produced in a local court, from where she was sent to two-day police remand.

Deputy superintendent of police, City 2, Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Police are trying to bust the drug supply network with her arrest.”

