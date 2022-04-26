Mohali: Constable’s fake naka spree cut short by passer-by’s video

An alert passer-by’s video of him taking a ₹200 bribe from a commuter has landed a constable, who had been extracting money from unsuspecting people through fake nakas, in police net.

The constable, Harpreet Singh, is posted with the Mohali Police Control Room (PCR), and lives at Modern Valley Society in Khanpur, Kharar.

In the latest of his fake nakas, Harpreet started checking vehicles at Khanpur Chowk in Kharar on Sunday, said Bikram Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar.

On catching a cab driver without documents, he demanded a ₹200 bribe to let him off. As the driver took out the money, a passer-by filmed the constable accepting it, prompting him to flee.

The passer-by immediately sent the video to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, leading to the constable’s arrest.

Kharar station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh, who investigated the matter, said when they went to the spot, they found Harpreet sitting in a car in uniform and arrested him. “Through investigation, it was found that he is posted with Mohali PCR and not the local police station,” he added.

The constable was booked under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If proven, the charge entails imprisonment up to five years with fine.

On April 19, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 after the complainant also approached the anti-corruption helpline. The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi, had demanded the bribe for helping the complainant land an instructor’s job at the institute.

Earlier on April 12, the bureau had arrested Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).

