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Mohali: Consumer panel orders real estate firm to refund 46.65 lakh to couple in project delay case

According to the order dated April 10, 2026, the complainant Satish Kumar Chugh and his wife Neelima Chugh, had invested in a commercial space in a project located at Aerocity, Mohali

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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The district consumer disputes redressal commission, SAS Nagar, has directed a real estate developer, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited to refund over 46.65 lakh along with interest to a Zirakpur-based couple for failing to deliver a commercial unit within the stipulated time.

The developer has been directed to pay 3 lakh as a lump sum compensation towards mental agony, harassment, and litigation expenses. (HT File)

According to the order dated April 10, 2026, the complainant Satish Kumar Chugh and his wife Neelima Chugh, had invested in a commercial space in a project located at Aerocity, Mohali. The couple had initially booked a unit in July 2017, measuring 1,035 sq ft, with the intention of starting a coaching institute for their livelihood.

The complainants paid a total of 46,65,781 to the developer by 2020. As per the buyer agreement signed in November 2017, possession of the unit was to be offered within 48 months, by November 2021. However, construction failed to progress as promised, prompting the buyers to seek a refund.

Instead of refunding the amount, the developer changed the allotted unit in 2021 to a smaller space measuring 800 sq ft. Despite assurances, the project remained incomplete, with no clear timeline for completion. The commission noted that disputes between the developer and local authorities had further stalled progress, making early delivery unlikely.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Consumer panel orders real estate firm to refund 46.65 lakh to couple in project delay case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Consumer panel orders real estate firm to refund 46.65 lakh to couple in project delay case
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