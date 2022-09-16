Mohali cop demands 60,000 bribe for releasing impounded bike, booked

The Punjab Vigilance bureau on Thursday booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for demanding a bribe of ₹60,000 from a traffic violator after impounding his motorcycle at a check post in Kharar.

The accused ASI, Som Nath, is posted at the Kharar City police station. He is on the run.

He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Flying Squad 1, Mohali.

A spokesperson from the bureau said the case was registered following a complaint to the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

The complainant, Balbir Singh, a resident of Kharar, submitted that he was stopped for a traffic violation at a check post in Kharar while riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle.

There, he had a minor argument with ASI Som Nath, who impounded his motorcycle and demanded a bribe of ₹60,000 to release it. Singh recorded the conversation and submitted it with his complaint to the helpline.

The spokesperson said an investigation into the complaint found that the facts were correct: “A graft case was registered against the accused cop. He is on the run. Raids are being conducted to nab him.”

Bureau’s chief director Varinder Kumar said the cases were registered only after proper verification and evidence. “We are committed to conducting inquiries strictly in accordance with law, and ensuring appropriate action against corrupt public servants,” he said.

