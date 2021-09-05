Mohali: Cop linked to ex-DGP Saini’s case alleges assault

A head constable posted with the vigilance bureau in Mohali was assaulted by two unidentified men near Chappar Chiri in Mohali, police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the victim, Varun Kapoor, is assisting the VB’s financial intelligence unit in-charge in investigations into the land fraud and disproportionate assets cases against former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini.

A writ petition and bail plea regarding these cases are listed in court, and he was on his way to Kharar with some important data on his laptop when the assailants struck on Thursday night, Kapoor told police.

Kapoor was in his SUV when two men on a bike pointed at his car’s tyre and signalled him to stop near Acme Heights around 8pm on Thursday. Thinking that he has a flat tyre, the cop stopped the vehicle and peeped out after lowering the windowpane.

Finding an opportunity, one of the men allegedly tried to pull him out, but the seat belt saved him. As the men rained blows on his face and arm, Kapoor somehow managed to speed away though the assailants gave him a chase for some distance.

Kapoor alleged that while attacking him, one of the men had said: “Tujhe CCTV ki video viral karne ka bada shauk hai, aaj tera shauk poora karte hai (You are very fond of making CCTV footage viral; let’s teach you a lesson today).”

CCTV control and technical work of the vigilance police station in Mohali is under Kapoor. Notably, after former DGP Saini was arrested a couple of weeks ago, a CCTV video was circulated on social media that showed him falling unconscious in the lockup.

“A case has been registered on the complaint of the head constable. The matter is being investigated,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the FIR registered against the two unidentified men at the Balongi police station.