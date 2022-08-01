Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on the duo.

The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force (STF) with 1,095 vials of banned injections. According to the case files, the STF traced the duo following a tip-off.

During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib. Yadvinder was out on bail in another drug case lodged at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh when he was caught again.