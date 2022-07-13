Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab’s forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case.
The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”.
Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
Gilzian was booked for his alleged involvement in organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, making purchases, and issuance of NOCs during the Congress regime. The Punjab vigilance bureau has already arrested former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the case.
Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works. The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.
Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall. Khadakwasla dam's water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
Short on faculty, 20 nursing training centres told to stop admissions
Several nursing training centres in the state have been asked to stop admissions for the academic session 2022-23 after they failed to appoint the required number of faculty. The revelation about the shortage of teaching faculty came to the fore in a verification exercise by the medical education department. Admissions of about 1500 students will be affected collectively at 20 nursing training institutes, said principal secretary, Alok Kumar, medical education.
Safety features in place after 1961 Panshet dam disaster
Sixty years have passed since that fateful day when after a night of heavy rainfall, Pune woke up to sudden screams as water from the Panshet dam gushed through the city, carrying with it hundreds of homes and thousands of people towards the Mula-Mutha river. Reason: The Panshet dam had burst due to a breach in the construction of its wall, not to mention the incessant rain and pressure from the water in its hold.
Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.
