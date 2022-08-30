Mohali court rejects forests officer’s contention against vigilance arrested
The additional district and sessions judge Parminder Singh Grewal rejected the contention and dismissed the bail application of the forest service officer, who is under arrest from July 7, 2022, to date. The judge wrote in his order that since the investigation was incomplete, the benefit of bail could not be granted to Chauhan.
Refusing to accept the contention of Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan that the vigilance bureau (VB) had no powers to arrest him in a case of corruption, the court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Monday dismissed his bail plea.
Chauhan said it was mandatory for the VB to take prior sanction from the Union government as required under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which it did not take. Hence, he is entitled to regular bail.
The public prosecutor appearing for VB argued that Section 17-A of the PC Act is only for the benefit of a civil servant who in the bonafide discharge of his official duties, makes an error of judgment. This Section does not provide protection to those who demand a bribe and knowingly allow an illegal act.
The case pertains to bungling worth crores of rupees done by the former minister (forests) Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, a district forest officer (DFO), a journalist, and a contractor. All were arrested in June. The bail applications of the minister and the DFO were dismissed by the same court earlier.
Paras Talwar, counsel for Chauhan, argued that the VB was required to take permission from the appointing authority ie. the Union Government before arresting his client. A departmental inquiry was also mandatory that was not conducted. Chauhan was not heard either, before his arrest though he had joined investigations.
Advocate Paras Talwar maintains that the mere disclosure made by an accused DFO against the conservator of forests cannot be taken as evidence to arrest him.
Chauhan’s name did not appear in the FIR registered on June 2, 2022, as the complainant, Davinder Sandhu did not allege anything against him. The DFO had told VB that he accepted ₹2 lakh on behalf of Chauhan for allowing illegal felling of trees, leveling of hillocks, and construction on the forest land in ‘Masol’ village, near Chandigarh.
Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms. Moose Wala's family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- 'Jaandi Vaar'- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
