Mohali court sends gangster Deepak Tinu to state crime police’s custody

Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Gangster Deepak Tinu was brought on a production warrant from Mansa, after which a Mohali court sent him to the custody of State Crime Police till 25 November

Mohali court sent gangster Deepak Tinu to state crime police’s custody. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

State crime police has nominated gangster Deepak Tinu in a First Information Report (FIR) earlier lodged against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for helping two accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case flee the country by arranging fake passports.

Tinu was brought on a production warrant from Mansa, after which a Mohali court sent him to the custody of State Crime Police till 25 November.

Tinu, a co-accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case had fled from the custody of Mansa Police on October 1 but was eventually nabbed by Delhi Police’s special cell from Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 20.

Friday, November 18, 2022
