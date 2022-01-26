Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali crime: Auto driver stabbed to death at Balongi
chandigarh news

Mohali crime: Auto driver stabbed to death at Balongi

Even the main accused is an auto driver, and had attacked the victim over an old grudge, said Mohali police
The auto driver and his two friends were attacked by five men at Balongi in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi in Mohali, police said on Tuesday. Even the main accused is an auto driver, and had attacked the victim over an old grudge, said police.

Identified as Lal Rattan, the victim is survived by his wife and three minor children and was staying with them on rent in Badmajra.

According to police, he along with his two friends Anil and Sonu was standing near his auto outside Sun Tower building in Balongi late on Monday night, when the assailants reached there on two motorcycles and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Lal Rattan was stabbed in the chest, leaving him fatally injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali, and then to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. His two friends suffered injuries on their legs.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said the attack was due to an old enmity over money. “We have identified the attackers and will arrest them soon. One of the attackers even got admitted to the civil hospital by inflicting injuries upon himself,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the five men. After the postmortem, Lal Rattan’s body was handed over to his family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP