Mohali crime: Auto driver stabbed to death at Balongi

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi in Mohali, police said on Tuesday. Even the main accused is an auto driver, and had attacked the victim over an old grudge, said police.

Identified as Lal Rattan, the victim is survived by his wife and three minor children and was staying with them on rent in Badmajra.

According to police, he along with his two friends Anil and Sonu was standing near his auto outside Sun Tower building in Balongi late on Monday night, when the assailants reached there on two motorcycles and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Lal Rattan was stabbed in the chest, leaving him fatally injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali, and then to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. His two friends suffered injuries on their legs.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said the attack was due to an old enmity over money. “We have identified the attackers and will arrest them soon. One of the attackers even got admitted to the civil hospital by inflicting injuries upon himself,” he said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the five men. After the postmortem, Lal Rattan’s body was handed over to his family members.