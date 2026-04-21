Mohali: Curtains on VR Punjab Mall over structural concerns after earthquake

VR Punjab Mall in Sector 118, Mohali, the tricity’s largest retail destination, has been shut indefinitely after structural assessments flagged safety concerns following the April 3 earthquake.

In 2017, the property was acquired by Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) in a deal valued at approximately ₹ 700 crore. (HT Photo)

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The decision, announced by VR Malwa Private Limited, comes after expert evaluations deemed the building unsafe for public use, prompting immediate closure to protect visitors, retailers and staff.

Immediately after the announcement, several high-profile tenants expressed dismay over what they described as a lack of professional communication and the logistical challenges imposed upon them.

Ajay Kumar, store in-charge of Costa Coffee located on the upper ground floor, said, “Sales at our outlet were performing exceptionally well. In such a situation, this sudden decision is fundamentally flawed. The mall management ought to have provided at least a 15-day notice so that we could organise logistics and transitions. Currently, our company’s senior officials are in discussions with the management to address this crisis.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, while the mall was closed off from the main entrance, limited access through a rear gate reportedly allowed tenants to visit their stores. Moviegoers with booked tickets were also seen heading to the multiplex before complete closure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, while the mall was closed off from the main entrance, limited access through a rear gate reportedly allowed tenants to visit their stores. Moviegoers with booked tickets were also seen heading to the multiplex before complete closure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The development sparked widespread discussion on social media platform X, where users linked the shutdown not only to structural concerns but also to the mall’s declining footfall, changing consumer habits and persistent traffic congestion in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development sparked widespread discussion on social media platform X, where users linked the shutdown not only to structural concerns but also to the mall’s declining footfall, changing consumer habits and persistent traffic congestion in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brand exits, flyover impact triggered gradual decline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brand exits, flyover impact triggered gradual decline {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the mall remained a preferred destination for many residents of Kharar, Kurali and Mohali for over a decade, its popularity had been on a gradual decline over the past few years. The construction of a flyover near the mall, along with the exit of several major brands such as Zara, Decathlon, Kazo, Westside, Marks & Spencer and Forever 21, significantly impacted footfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the mall remained a preferred destination for many residents of Kharar, Kurali and Mohali for over a decade, its popularity had been on a gradual decline over the past few years. The construction of a flyover near the mall, along with the exit of several major brands such as Zara, Decathlon, Kazo, Westside, Marks & Spencer and Forever 21, significantly impacted footfall. {{/usCountry}}

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Many traders noted that while large franchise owners managed to sustain operations, smaller businesses, particularly start-ups in accessories, cosmetics and lifestyle segments, struggled to survive and gradually exited.

The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated this shift, forcing several first-time entrepreneurs to shut shop before incurring heavy losses.

Loyal footfall lingered despite the slide

Even then, a loyal base of visitors continued to frequent the mall for retail shopping, cinema and family outings.

Domestic consumers relied on outlets like Reliance Smart Superstore for groceries, fresh produce, electronics, and other home and personal merchandise, while fashion enthusiasts were drawn to H&M, one of the first stores from the brand in the tricity, along with Lifestyle and Max, and other Reliance retail outlets like Centro and Trends. Buffet dining outlets such as Pirates of Grill continued to attract steady crowds.

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The mall also continued to serve as an entertainment hub. In recent weeks, when tickets for popular movies such as “Dhurandhar” were not available in other tricity malls like CP67 or Elante, VR Punjab still managed to draw crowds, with shows running to full capacity.

Several other outlets including Croma, Lenskart, Numero Uno, Go Colours, Mr DIY, and food chains such as Burger King, KFC, Haldiram’s, Costa Coffee, Café Coffee Day and Taco Bell were operational prior to closure.

The official position

In an official communication, VR Malwa Private Limited stated that the mall had been closed with immediate effect after the building structure was assessed to be unsafe due to the adverse and unforeseen impact of the April 3 earthquake.

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According to the statement, the decision was based on a structural assessment conducted by the mall’s operations team along with an independent third-party technical agency, which identified severe structural risks.

The company clarified that the management took the decision in the interest of public safety and has informed all relevant stakeholders, including local authorities, retailers, employees, suppliers, debtors and shareholders.

It added that reopening will only be considered after a thorough reassessment confirms the structure is safe and fit for public use.

Once a regional landmark

Originally launched as North Country Mall in 2014, the complex was billed as the largest shopping mall in the tricity region, strategically located on the Chandigarh-Kharar road.

It quickly emerged as a major retail and entertainment hub, attracting visitors from Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Rupnagar, Patiala, and even Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Spread over 22 acres with ample parking area underground as well as on ground floor, the VR building hosted more than 250 outlets, serving as one-stop destination for shopping, food and entertainment.

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The mall housed a wide mix of national and international brands, multiplex cinemas and diverse dining options — many of which were not easily available elsewhere in the region at the time.

In 2017, the property was acquired by Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) in a deal valued at approximately ₹700 crore, marking one of the region’s most significant retail real estate transactions. It was subsequently rebranded as VR Punjab, with a vision to transform it into a flagship lifestyle destination.

Designed with modern infrastructure and open spaces, the mall became a vibrant social hub and a popular weekend destination. It also hosted celebrity visits for film promotions and brand events, further enhancing its profile.

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