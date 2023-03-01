Mohali DC takes stock of development projects

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Wednesday directed officials of respective departments to complete ongoing urban development works across the district within the stipulated time.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Wednesday directed officials of respective departments to complete ongoing urban development works across the district within the stipulated time. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairing a meeting, the deputy commissioner directed the officials of the civic bodies to pay special attention to sewerage system and drinking water supply in their respective areas, besides ensuring cleanliness to avoid vector-borne diseases.

She directed officials to motivate residents to segregate garbage at source, as it was crucial for effective solid waste management. She also reviewed the solid waste management projects and issued guidelines regarding bulk waste generators, while also directing officials concerned to submit utilisation certificates of completed works.

Additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann, Mohali municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur, Mohali SDM Sarbjit Kaur, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh and other officials were present in the meeting.