 Mohali: Deadly Mullanpur stretch claims third life in two months - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
Mohali: Deadly Mullanpur stretch claims third life in two months

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Sep 12, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A 35-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after her car was hit by a speeding SUV on a blind curve on the Airport Road near Omaxe, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

All the victims were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where Rana succumbed to her injuries. (iStock)
The road has seen around 10 accidents in the past six months, with three fatalities occurring in the last two months.

As per information, victim Bindu Rana of Ambica society was crossing the blind curve when a Mahindra Thar, driven by Mahinder Singh Mavi of Sector 10-D, Chandigarh, rammed into her car. Mavi was reportedly driving on the wrong side as one side of the road was closed for traffic due to construction work.

After hitting Rana’s car, he allegedly rammed into another scooter, injuring two others.

All the victims were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where Rana succumbed to her injuries.

Residents of the area blamed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for failing to complete the construction work on time due to which one side of the traffic has been closed for over a year. Residents said the unmetalled road has engineering defects, huge potholes, and sewer water overflow, making it risky for commuters.

Vinod Thakur, a local resident said, “Even vehicles coming from the wrong side ply so fast. A person driving on the legal side of the road is unable to see the vehicle from the other side. There are no signboards to warn commuters of the blind turn. We have been knocking on the doors of GMADA but to no avail.”

GMADA officials, including the XEN concerned, Avdeep Singh, did not respond to the calls or messages.

Residents of Ambika Florence held a condolence meet and took out a candle march for Rana who was cremated on Wednesday.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On