Mohali | Delhi man booked for raping 35-year-old woman

Police have booked a Delhi resident for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet.

The accused has been identified as Tarun Mahajan. In her complaint to the police, the woman, who hails from Shakarpur, Delhi, said she met the accused in 2018 while they both lived in Phase 9, Mohali.

She alleged that the accused had proposed her for marriage. But he drugged her by serving her a sedative-laced drink and raped her. He even took her photographs in his mobile phone.

Later, he returned to Delhi. Refusing to marry her, he threatened to upload her private photographs on the internet if she took any step against him.

Acting on her complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station. Efforts are underway to nab him.