Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali deputy mayor demands reopening of sports stadiums closed amid pandemic

Mohali deputy mayor demands reopening of sports stadiums closed amid pandemic

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 04, 2023 03:15 AM IST

The Mohali deputy mayor said GMADA had renovated the stadiums by spending crores, but even a year after the repairs, the facilities continue to remain closed

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora and GMADA to get the sports stadiums that have been lying closed for the last two years reopened.

In his letter, the Mohali deputy mayor stated that the stadiums under GMADA, located in Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 11 and Sector 71, were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown and were still lying closed. (HT File Photo)
In his letter, the Mohali deputy mayor stated that the stadiums under GMADA, located in Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 11 and Sector 71, were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown and were still lying closed. (HT File Photo)

In the letter, Bedi stated that the stadiums under GMADA, located in Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 11 and Sector 71, were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The stadiums in Phase 5 and Sector 71 also have swimming pools that were utilised by a large number of residents before the pandemic.

He said GMADA had renovated the stadiums by spending crores, but even a year after the repairs, the facilities continue to remain closed. Therefore, due to disuse and neglect, their condition had returned to previous state. “The stadiums have turned into pigeon-breeding sites and their purpose seems to have been lost," Bedi wrote, seeking immediate reopening of the stadiums.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out