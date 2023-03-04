Mohali deputy mayor demands reopening of sports stadiums closed amid pandemic

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora and GMADA to get the sports stadiums that have been lying closed for the last two years reopened. In his letter, the Mohali deputy mayor stated that the stadiums under GMADA, located in Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 11 and Sector 71, were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown and were still lying closed. (HT File Photo)

In the letter, Bedi stated that the stadiums under GMADA, located in Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 11 and Sector 71, were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The stadiums in Phase 5 and Sector 71 also have swimming pools that were utilised by a large number of residents before the pandemic.

He said GMADA had renovated the stadiums by spending crores, but even a year after the repairs, the facilities continue to remain closed. Therefore, due to disuse and neglect, their condition had returned to previous state. “The stadiums have turned into pigeon-breeding sites and their purpose seems to have been lost," Bedi wrote, seeking immediate reopening of the stadiums.