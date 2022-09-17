Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali deputy mayor opposes move to set up liver institute at Phase 3B1 hospital

Mohali deputy mayor opposes move to set up liver institute at Phase 3B1 hospital

Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:44 AM IST

Criticising the decision to set up a at liver institute at the Phase-3B1 government hospital, Mohali deputy mayor said the same should not come at the cost of closing another hospital and instead be given vacant space

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday opposed the Punjab health department’s decision to set up the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) at the recently upgraded government hospital building in Phase 3B1.

The super-specialty institute, which will be a dedicated centre for the diagnosis and management of liver and biliary diseases, was announced in AAP-led Punjab government’s maiden budget in June.

Criticising health department’s decision to set up ILBS at the Phase-3B1 government hospital, Bedi said the plan will be opposed at all levels. “The decision to set up an ILBS in Mohali is welcome, but it should not be at the cost of closing another hospital. The new institute should be given vacant space or shifted to another building,” he said.

The deputy mayor said the hospital saw a daily footfall of around 150 patients for consultation, children’s vaccination, Covid vaccination and tests. Apart from this, pregnant women also visited the hospital for regular check-ups. “But instead of upgrading the services here, the health department has ordered transfer of doctors, which will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
