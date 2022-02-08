Mohali district: Five women enter poll fray, promise better facilities

From a physiotherapist to an insurance agent, five women are in the fray from three assembly segments in Mohali district this state elections. Out their to break the glass ceiling, they want to bring a change in society and work for the district’s development.

With three contesting from Kharar and one each from Mohali Urban and Dera Bassi seats, these women account for 12.5% of the total 40 candidates in the fray. All five have taken the poll plunge for the first time.

Among them, Punjabi folk singer Anmol Gagan Mann, 31, has already established a name with her fiery speeches during the farmers’ agitation in Punjab. Fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Kharar, she says people are fed up with both the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress.

“The voters have made up their minds to bring the AAP to power in Punjab. I am hopeful of winning the elections with a thumping majority,” says Anmol, who has studied till intermediate.

Balwinder Kaur, 38, who is contesting from Mohali Urban on the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) ticket, did her masters in fashion technology and had been handling central government projects. “I joined politics around two years back to bring change in society. Corruption is rampant, education is in dire straits and employment opportunities are minimal, but all political parties have completely ignored these issues,” she says.

Lack of employment opportunities is also the reason Rupinder Kaur, 36, decided to contest the elections. A physiotherapist, she has been fielded by the Punjab National Party from Kharar. “Being in the medical profession, I have tried for a government job many times, but the government has failed to create vacancies. If voted to the assembly, I’ll make sure to raise the issue of unemployment in order to provide jobs to the youth,” she says.

The remaining two women candidates — Sunaina and Seema Jain — are contesting the elections as independents. Sunaina, 34, is working in a private firm after completing her graduation, and questions lack of women legislators from Mohali district. “I will work towards providing clean water supply, good roads and proper sewage disposal if elected,” says Sunaina, who is fighting from Kharar.

Development is also the main poll promise of Seema, 49, who has studied till intermediate and works as an insurance agent. In the fray from Dera Bassi, she says: “I am fed up with the neglect shown by political leaders after getting elected. Dera Bassi is a town located on the national highway, but people are still struggling to get basic amenities like clean drinking water and proper sewerage system. Developing the segment will be my top priority.”

