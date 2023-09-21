Mohali: Draw of lots for GMADA’s Purab apartments on September 22

Having received only 313 applications for 550 ready-to-move-in flats at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has sold 167 of the available flats to the Punjab government and another 32 to the department of medical education and research.

Of the 550 flats in GMADA’s Purab apartments, 220 are three-bedroom, which will cost around ₹ 1 crore, 200 are two-bedroom, priced at ₹ 80 lakh each, and 130 are one-bedroom flats, costing ₹ 54 lakh each. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The draw of lots for allotment of flats to the 313 applicants from general public will be held at 11 am on September 22 at the Community Centre in Sector 69.

Of the 550 flats, 220 are three-bedroom, which will cost around ₹1 crore, 200 are two-bedroom, priced at ₹80 lakh each, and 130 are one-bedroom flats, costing ₹54 lakh each.

“Of the 550 flats, 167, including 60 three-bedroom, 60 two-bedroom and 47 one-bedroom, have been bought by the Punjab government for its officers. The department of medical education and research, Punjab, will also be acquiring 32 flats for its employees,” said GMADA chief administrator Rajeev Gupta.

Regarding the timeline after the draw, Gupta said the results will be uploaded on the development authority’s website on September 23. Successful allottees and those on the waiting list will be required to submit the necessary documents by October 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thereafter, GMADA will be issuing digitally signed allotment letters by October 27, with intimation through SMS. No hard copy of allotment letter will be dispatched. If an allottee does not receive the intimation, they should contact the Estate Office to obtain the copy of the allotment letter.

Allottees need to deposit 15% of the total apartment price (excluding the earnest money paid with the application) along with 2% cancer cess and 2% as the Purab Premium Apartment Corpus fund within 30 days of receiving the allotment letter. For the remaining 75% amount, allottees have the option to pay it in a lump sum within 60 days of receiving the allotment letter, with a 5% rebate on the remaining amount, or they can choose to pay it in eight half-yearly equated instalments along with interest at the rate of 9.5% per annum. The first instalment becomes due six months after receiving the allotment letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GMADA had constructed 1,620 flats in Phase 1 of the project, launched in 2017. As many as 954 houses have already been allotted, out of which 590 allottees have even taken possession. The rest either remain unsold or have been surrendered by the buyers. The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each. At present, there are 700 ready-to-move-in flats, of which applications were invited for 550.

Gupta emphasised that it was an already inhabited project, with more than 650 families residing there. The project offers amenities such as electricity backup, 24-hour water supply, recreational facilities like a yoga and meditation hall, and various sports facilities, including a lawn tennis court, skating rink, badminton court, basketball court, volleyball court, all-weather swimming pool, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON