Mohali: Drunk 24-year-old returning from party fires gunshots on Airport Road, arrested

A 24-year-old man, returning from a party in Chandigarh, brazenly fired four gunshots in the air near IISER Chowk on Airport Road in the wee hours of Sunday. Arrested swiftly, the accused, identified as Mohit Grover, a resident of Sector 91 and a businessman, admitted to opening fire in an inebriated state, said Mohali police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite the presence of a check post and a PCR vehicle just across the road, the youth managed to pull off the reckless act.

Arrested swiftly, the accused, identified as Mohit Grover, a resident of Sector 91 and a businessman, admitted to opening fire in an inebriated state, said police.

The incident occurred around 3.45 am, when Grover, travelling in a Toyota Fortuner with three others, including a female, turned towards Aerocity Road near the railway overbridge, where police were positioned.

According to police sources, the man seated next to the driver suddenly pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots into the air, before the car sped off.

As the PCR team stationed on the other side of the road spotted the dangerous act, inspectors Gabbar Singh and Bhupinder Singh immediately chased the car, but the accused managed to flee. “Had the cops been on the same side of the road, it could have led to an encounter or crossfire,” a senior police officer said.

The incident was quickly reported to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, who set up multiple teams and roped in the Mohali CIA.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police tracked down the vehicle and the accused was arrested.

Grover admitted to firing the shots in a drunk state while returning from a party in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

He claimed that he had previously received threats from a gangster, which prompted him to carry a .30-bore licensed pistol that he used in the incident.

Police seized the vehicle and the weapon used in the crime.

Grover’s friends, including a student in his 20s, were detained but not nominated in the case as they were not involved in the firing.

The accused was booked under Sections 125 (reckless or negligent acts that endanger the safety of others or human life) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Phase-11 police station following the complaint of inspector Gabbar Singh.

“Our teams are stationed at crucial spots even in the wee hours and early morning for the safety of the public. We have almost doubled the PCR teams that are also monitored and tracked through the GPS system by senior police officers to avoid negligence. Their response time to emergency calls is also being monitored. The alertness of our teams, that are technically equipped, helped us in cracking the case swiftly,” said the SSP.