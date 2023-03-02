Mohali DSP’s reader gets bail in 2021 graft case

A special CBI court has granted bail to head constable Mandeep Singh, the reader of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amroz Singh who is facing a graft case from 2021.

A special CBI court has granted bail to head constable Mandeep Singh, the reader of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amroz Singh who is facing a graft case from 2021.

The DSP and three of his aides, including Mandeep, were arrested on December 29, 2022, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹50 lakh for not registering a case in 2021.

The other co-accused, including the DSP, are already out on bail.

On March 30, 2021, the complainant, Mohit Sharma, a resident of Sector 50, Chandigarh, and director of Fantasy Gaming Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, had alleged that the accused had sought a ₹50-lakh bribe and 33% shares in his Ambala-based firm in return for not registering a case against him.

Subsequently, the four accused were booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Chandigarh on April 5, 2021.

