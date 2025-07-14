Mohali: Duo behind string of mobile thefts lands in net

Police have arrested two persons in connection with a mobile theft case and recovered 11 stolen phones. The arrests were made following a complaint by Mumtaz Aalam, who on July 8, reported theft of his mobile phone. Dhakoli police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a string of motorcycle thefts in Zirakpur and nearby areas. (HT photo for representation)

Acting swiftly, a team led by SHO Sukhbir Singh, traced the stolen phone and arrested one juvenile on July 9. During questioning, the juvenile confessed to being involved in multiple thefts and revealed that he had been selling the stolen phones at reduced prices to Kisan Kumar, a local mobile shop owner.

Following the lead, police arrested Kisan Kumar and recovered 11 stolen mobile phones from his possession. The juvenile had reportedly been supplying phones to the shop over a period of time. Both accused have been booked under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

2 held, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered in Dhakoli

Dhakoli police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a string of motorcycle thefts in Zirakpur and nearby areas. Acting on specific intelligence and continuous surveillance, the police team led by SHO Simarjit Singh carried out the operation that led to the arrest of the accused and recovery of stolen vehicles.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kunal Kumar and Vishal Kumar. The duo was allegedly operating in the areas around Dhakoli and had been under police radar following a spike in two-wheeler thefts over the past few weeks. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple thefts and led the police to the recovery of three stolen motorcycles.

A case has been registered against both accused under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also confirmed that both accused have a criminal background, with a previous FIR registered against them in April 2025 under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of BNS.