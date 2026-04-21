...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohali: Duo held for kidnapping 3 youths, extorting 1.8 lakh

The accused allegedly kidnapped them from a PG accommodation in Gharuan and took them to a flat in Mustang City, Kharar, where they confined them

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

Police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping three persons from a paying guest accommodation in Gharuan and forcing their families to transfer 1.83 lakh, officials said.

The arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further investigation. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on April 17, when the complainant Ritik Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, alleged that four men abducted him and his friends, Ayush Tiwari and Monu Singh, from a PG accommodation in Gharuan under Sadar Kharar police station limits. The accused allegedly took them in a car to a flat in Mustang City, Kharar, where they confined them.

DSP Kharar Ishan Singla said the accused threatened the victims and forced their families to transfer money through multiple online transactions. A total of 1,83,000 was transferred during the incident. One of the victims managed to alert the police, following which action was initiated. “Questioning of the accused is on to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and any previous links with the victims,” he said

 
gharuan kidnapping
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Duo held for kidnapping 3 youths, extorting 1.8 lakh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Duo held for kidnapping 3 youths, extorting 1.8 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.