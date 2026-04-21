Mohali: Duo held for kidnapping 3 youths, extorting 1.8 lakh

Police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping three persons from a paying guest accommodation in Gharuan and forcing their families to transfer ₹1.83 lakh, officials said.

The arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further investigation. (HT Photo)

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The incident took place on April 17, when the complainant Ritik Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, alleged that four men abducted him and his friends, Ayush Tiwari and Monu Singh, from a PG accommodation in Gharuan under Sadar Kharar police station limits. The accused allegedly took them in a car to a flat in Mustang City, Kharar, where they confined them.

DSP Kharar Ishan Singla said the accused threatened the victims and forced their families to transfer money through multiple online transactions. A total of ₹1,83,000 was transferred during the incident. One of the victims managed to alert the police, following which action was initiated. “Questioning of the accused is on to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and any previous links with the victims,” he said

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, Gharuan police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed teams to trace the accused. During the investigation, police arrested Pramit Locham and Ajay Mohar, both residents of Hisar, Haryana. Two other accused, identified as Vikas and Ankit, remain at large. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, Gharuan police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed teams to trace the accused. During the investigation, police arrested Pramit Locham and Ajay Mohar, both residents of Hisar, Haryana. Two other accused, identified as Vikas and Ankit, remain at large. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police also recovered the car used in the crime and the extorted amount. The arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also recovered the car used in the crime and the extorted amount. The arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and verify further details related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and verify further details related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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