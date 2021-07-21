Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali education dept’s staffer arrested for seeking 3.5 bribe from teacher
chandigarh news

Mohali education dept’s staffer arrested for seeking 3.5 bribe from teacher

Teacher had approached accused to release his salary arrears that were withheld while he was undergoing trial for a drugs cases in which he was later acquitted
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Accused Pritpal Singh in the custody of Mohali vigilance department after his arrest on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A junior assistant at the district education officer’s (DEO) office has been arrested for demanding 3.5 lakh bribe from a government school teacher to release his arrears.

The accused, Pritpal Singh, was arrested by the district vigilance department on Wednesday while accepting 1 lakh of the bribe amount at the Phase-11 house of the complainant.

The teacher, Karamjit Singh, currently posted at Government High School, Karala, was arrested in 2015 in connection with a drugs case. During the trial, he was placed under suspension by the education department and his salary was slashed by half. But after he was acquitted in the case his full salary was reinstated.

Karamjit said as he was found not guilty, he approached Pritpal, a junior assistant at DEO Elementary Office, Mohali, to release his withheld salary, which ran up to 10 lakh.

To meet his request, Pritpal sought 40% of the arrears as bribe and on Karamjit’s plea lowered it to 35%. Of the 3.5 lakh, 1 lakh was to be paid in advance.

Following this, Karamjit approached the vigilance department. “A trap was laid and Pritpal was caught red-handed while accepting 1 lakh at the complainant’s house,” said Raj Jit Singh Hundal, senior superintendent of police (Vigilance).

Pritpal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before a local court that sent him to three-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP