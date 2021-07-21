Mohali education dept’s staffer arrested for seeking 3.5 bribe from teacher

A junior assistant at the district education officer’s (DEO) office has been arrested for demanding ₹3.5 lakh bribe from a government school teacher to release his arrears.

The accused, Pritpal Singh, was arrested by the district vigilance department on Wednesday while accepting ₹1 lakh of the bribe amount at the Phase-11 house of the complainant.

The teacher, Karamjit Singh, currently posted at Government High School, Karala, was arrested in 2015 in connection with a drugs case. During the trial, he was placed under suspension by the education department and his salary was slashed by half. But after he was acquitted in the case his full salary was reinstated.

Karamjit said as he was found not guilty, he approached Pritpal, a junior assistant at DEO Elementary Office, Mohali, to release his withheld salary, which ran up to ₹10 lakh.

To meet his request, Pritpal sought 40% of the arrears as bribe and on Karamjit’s plea lowered it to 35%. Of the ₹3.5 lakh, ₹1 lakh was to be paid in advance.

Following this, Karamjit approached the vigilance department. “A trap was laid and Pritpal was caught red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh at the complainant’s house,” said Raj Jit Singh Hundal, senior superintendent of police (Vigilance).

Pritpal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before a local court that sent him to three-day police remand.