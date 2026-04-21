Mohali: Elderly woman killed after truck hits car near Mullanpur cricket stadium

A woman in her 70s died and four others, including two children, sustained injuries after a truck hit their car from behind near the cricket stadium in Mullanpur, police said on Monday.

This is the fourth fatal accident reported in the Mullanpur area in the past week, raising concerns over road safety. (HT Photo)

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The victims were travelling to a relative’s house when the accident occurred near Boothgarh on the Chandigarh side around 10.45 pm on Saturday night.

According to police, the car was carrying five occupants when a truck bearing registration number PB65-BK-9986 rammed into it from behind. The impact left the occupants injured, with Praveen Chawla, the complainant’s mother, suffering critical injuries.

She was rushed for medical assistance but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The condition of the other occupants, including the complainant’s wife and two children, was reported to be stable.

Police identified the truck driver as Lok Raj, a resident of Tarn Taran. He fled the spot after the accident and has not been arrested so far. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining the sequence of events and checking for possible negligence on the driver’s part. A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125A , 324 (4) and 106 of BNS, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining the sequence of events and checking for possible negligence on the driver’s part. A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125A , 324 (4) and 106 of BNS, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is the fourth fatal accident reported in the Mullanpur area in the past week, raising concerns over road safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the fourth fatal accident reported in the Mullanpur area in the past week, raising concerns over road safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 11, a man died and another sustained injuries after a delivery vehicle crashed into a road-milling machine parked on the road near Rani Majra Chowk. Two days later, a woman was found dead on the road after being struck by a vehicle near IAS Colony in New Chandigarh. The deceased Soni, worked as a domestic help in the area. The body was found lying on the roadside, after which police were informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 11, a man died and another sustained injuries after a delivery vehicle crashed into a road-milling machine parked on the road near Rani Majra Chowk. Two days later, a woman was found dead on the road after being struck by a vehicle near IAS Colony in New Chandigarh. The deceased Soni, worked as a domestic help in the area. The body was found lying on the roadside, after which police were informed. {{/usCountry}}

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