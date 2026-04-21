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Mohali: Elderly woman killed after truck hits car near Mullanpur cricket stadium

Mohali police identified the truck driver as Lok Raj, a resident of Tarn Taran; he fled the spot after the accident and has not been arrested so far

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A woman in her 70s died and four others, including two children, sustained injuries after a truck hit their car from behind near the cricket stadium in Mullanpur, police said on Monday.

This is the fourth fatal accident reported in the Mullanpur area in the past week, raising concerns over road safety. (HT Photo)

The victims were travelling to a relative’s house when the accident occurred near Boothgarh on the Chandigarh side around 10.45 pm on Saturday night.

According to police, the car was carrying five occupants when a truck bearing registration number PB65-BK-9986 rammed into it from behind. The impact left the occupants injured, with Praveen Chawla, the complainant’s mother, suffering critical injuries.

She was rushed for medical assistance but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The condition of the other occupants, including the complainant’s wife and two children, was reported to be stable.

Police identified the truck driver as Lok Raj, a resident of Tarn Taran. He fled the spot after the accident and has not been arrested so far. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Elderly woman killed after truck hits car near Mullanpur cricket stadium
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Elderly woman killed after truck hits car near Mullanpur cricket stadium
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