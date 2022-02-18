Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali | Emaar residents up in arms over high water tariff

Members of the Resident Welfare Association, Emaar, Sector 108, Mohali, voiced opposition against the housing society’s decision to install water meters that would, according to them, result in a six-fold increase in water tariff
Emaar, Mohali, residents criticised society’s decision to increase the water tariff. (HT File)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The members of the Resident Welfare Association, Emaar, Sector 108, have voiced opposition against the decision of the housing society’s management to install water meters by February end.

According to the members, through the meters, the society was planning to charge them 18 per kilolitre, which is five to six times higher than the water tariff in sectors under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and municipal corporation.

RWA general secretary PL Garg said the management was behaving in an authoritarian manner by imposing such high water tariff on the basis of extraction of groundwater charges.

“However, drinking water is exempted from extraction charges as per Punjab Guidelines for Groundwater Extraction and Conservation, 2020. So the water tariff should be similar to that applicable in other areas in Mohali and not on the basis of extraction charges,” he said.

RWA vice-president SS Gill alleged that through the high rates, Emaar was actually attempting to recover losses due to leakage from shoddy water pipes.

Gill said over 600 residents in six sectors of Emaar – Sectors 99, 104, 105, 106, 108 and 109 – were also suffering due to erratic water and power supply due to poor underground infrastructure. “We have appealed to the authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate action,” he added.

When contacted, Raj Kumar Dhiman, maintenance manager, Emaar, said, “The water rates are in line with a notification by the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority. Water meters will be used to prepare bills as per usage. We will be holding a meeting with residents on February 21 and their issues will be resolved.”

