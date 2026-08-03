Mohali: Ex-serviceman fires at shopkeeper after argument, arrested

An ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire on the husband of a former sarpanch, critically injuring him following an argument at a shoe shop in Syalba village in Kharar on Saturday night. He has been arrested and his licensed 12-bore rifle seized, police said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the accused fired three rounds before fleeing to his house and locking himself inside. (HT File)

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The victim, identified as Rajmir, was sitting outside his shoe shop in the village when the accused, Maninderpal Singh, allegedly opened fire. According to the police, the two had an argument over some issue at the shop earlier in the evening, after which the accused went home. He later returned with his licensed rifle and allegedly fired at Rajmir.

Officials said Rajmir sustained bullet injuries to his abdomen and hand and was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where doctors performed surgery. His condition is stated to be stable.

Eyewitnesses claimed the accused fired three rounds before fleeing to his house and locking himself inside. The incident triggered panic in the village market, and villagers gathered outside the accused’s house. According to villagers, the accused is short-tempered.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the spot, persuaded the accused to open the door and took him into custody. Investigating officers said they suspect the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered at Block Majri police station under Section 109 (murder bid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the spot, persuaded the accused to open the door and took him into custody. Investigating officers said they suspect the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered at Block Majri police station under Section 109 (murder bid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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