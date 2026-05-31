Mohali: Ex-SSP among 3 booked for ‘cruelty’ against daughter-in-law

Former vigilance SSP Hargobind Singh, his wife Harjeet Kaur and son Kuldeep Raj Singh have been booked for “cruelty” on the complaint of latter’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Phase 7 in Mohali, police said on Saturday.

The complainant stated that the dispute escalated over the years, forcing her to approach the police on multiple occasions. (HT File)

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According to the FIR registered at Mataur police station, the complainant stated that her marriage with Kuldeep Raj Singh was solemnised on November 23, 2020. She claimed that soon after the marriage, she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and his family members.

She mentioned that her husband frequently assaulted her, pressured her for dowry and repeatedly threatened her. She further alleged that she was forced to endure abusive behaviour from her in-laws and that her attempts to resolve the issues through family intervention proved unsuccessful.

The complainant stated that the dispute escalated over the years, forcing her to approach the police on multiple occasions. She alleged that despite earlier complaints and counselling efforts, the accused continued to harass and intimidate her. The FIR mentioned that she suffered injuries during the latest altercation and underwent a medical examination at a government hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said they conducted an inquiry before registering the case. Statements of the parties concerned were recorded and medical evidence was examined. Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 85 (cruelty against woman) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped, police officials said, adding that further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said they conducted an inquiry before registering the case. Statements of the parties concerned were recorded and medical evidence was examined. Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 85 (cruelty against woman) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped, police officials said, adding that further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Calls made to the retired SSP for comments went unanswered.