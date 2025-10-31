Mohali: Father rapes 17-year-old daughter for several days after wife leaves him, held

The Mohali police have arrested a man from Sohana for allegedly raping and assaulting his 17-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past several days. Police are verifying the background of the accused and statements of other family members to determine if similar incidents had occurred earlier. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the victim had been living with her father, his brother, and grandparents after her mother left the house due to domestic violence. The girl told investigators that one night her father had taken her to a room and showed her vulgar videos and asked her to do accordingly and when she denied he beaten and raped her.

Police said this behaviour continued for several days. The girl alleged that her father would assault and rape her whenever she resisted or refused to follow his instructions. On one such day, when the other family members were away, he again tried to assault her and rape her but this time the victim showed courage, bite his father’s hand and ran away from her home to his uncle and aunt.

Acting on their complaint, police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POSCO Act 2012, 2019, at the Sohana police station and arrested the accused.

Police are verifying the background of the accused and statements of other family members to determine if similar incidents had occurred earlier.