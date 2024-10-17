Mohali: Female sarpanch nominee, 9 others booked for murder bid on polling staff

Lalru police on Tuesday booked a female sarpanch candidate, her husband and eight others for murder bid on the polling officials and cops after results did not go in her favour in Lalru’s Hansala village. Police are yet to arrest the accused who have been booked under Sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 109 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Lalru police station. (iStock)

The accused were identified as sarpanch candidate Preeti; her husband Harwinder Singh and other accomplices-- Satveer Singh, Karam Singh, Sucha Singh, Manpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh, Jasbir Kaur, Baljit Khan and Bahadar Singh, all residents of Hansala village.

Pankaj Chaudhary of Phase-11, who was the presiding officer of booth number 79, Hansala village, told police that the incident happened when she, along with the polling station staff, was wrapping up their belongings around 7 pm, after the declaration of results.

“A total of four sarpanch candidates were contesting from the said village. After losing, Preet along with her 25-30 accomplices carrying sharp-edged weapons entered the polling station and attacked us with an intent to kill. They also tore to the uniform of ASI Jagtar Singh,” Chaudhary said.

Husband of Bakarpur village’s winner booked

Mohali police on Tuesday booked the husband of Congress candidate from Bakarpur village for celebratory firing after his wife won sarpanch elections.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Singh, is also a former sarpanch. Police booked him after receiving a video in which he was seen firing three bullets in the air at his house while dancing. The accused was booked under Arms Act at IT City police station.

Former health minister Sidhu demands re-polls

Accusing the Mohali police of rigging the votes and helping certain candidates win, former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday demanded the re-polling of various panchayats.

Holding a press conference in Phase-1, Mohali, he alleged that the police manhandled the Congress candidates and the nominees of the ruling party from various areas, including Barmajara Colony, Jujhar Nagar, Raipur and Balongi Colony of Mohali block, were declared winners.

“Police were tasked to get the votes rigged in favour of the ruling party candidates. The election staff pushed the opposing candidates out of the counting centres after getting the papers signed by all the candidates before counting. While we demanded a recount, the polling staff ran away with the ballot papers. Our candidates and party workers were beaten by the cops. We demand re-polling and will approach the concerned courts,” Sidhu said.

However, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh ridiculing Sidhu’s allegations claimed that the elections were conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner. “There was no pressure from the government machinery as I did not visit any village or polling station. Sidhu desperately wants to harm law and order in Mohali and is disturbed with their loss. People showed trust in AAP candidates. During their government, elections were never peaceful in Mohali. I will keep working for the welfare of the residents and ensure law and order in the district,” MLA said.

Gram Panchayat elections were concluded on Tuesday. Mohali district recorded a voter turnout of 76.9% during the elections.

As many as 63 of the total 266 gram panchayats in the district saw their sarpanches being elected unopposed.

At 81.04%, Dera Bassi block recorded the maximum polling, followed by Majri block with 79.43% turnout and Kharar block with 79.15%. Mohali block witnessed the lowest polling with 68.12% voters participating in the poll process.