Mohali finally achieves 100% double-dose vaccination target

Over 14 months after the nationwide Covid vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, Mohali district has finally inoculated its entire population above 18 years of age with both doses of the vaccine.

According to the district administration, a total of 8,15,168 people were eligible for vaccination in the district and all of them had been fully immunised as of Thursday, while the number of first doses administered had reached 11,23,184, taking the coverage to 137.79%.

Himanshu Aggarwal, nodal officer vaccination, Mohali, said, “We are proud to have vaccinated 100% of the eligible adult population of our district and a sizable population of the tricity as well.”

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said the district was able to achieve this milestone in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of the administration’s multi-pronged strategy to motivate people to come forward for vaccination, in cooperation with the health department.

“Rigorous monitoring of the vaccination coverage was done on a daily basis by the administration and health department,” she said, adding that efforts were also being made to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest.

According to the eligible population projected by the central government, there are about 68,000 children in the 15 to 18 age group and around 43,000 in the 12 to 15 age group in Mohali.

So far, 74% of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with at least the first dose in the 15-18 age group, but the response from the youngest group remains poor.

The health department had started inoculating the teenaged children from January 3, while the drive for the younger lot started on March 16. The vaccination drive is underway at all nine government hospitals across Mohali district and walk-in registrations are allowed.

Notably, Panchkula was the first in the tricity to complete 100% second dose vaccination among its adult population on January 14. Chandigarh also achieved the target on January 26.

Four test Covid positive in tricity

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the fourth day in a row, with four people testing positive on Thursday.

Chandigarh logged two fresh cases, same as the day before, while Mohali and Panchkula recorded just one case each. Panchkula’s count was one on Wednesday as well, while Mohali had reported two cases.

Since 11 cases on March 20, tricity has been clocking five and four cases alternatively for four days.

With the low number of new infections and more recoveries, tricity’s active caseload also dipped from 44 to 38 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 19 patients are still recovering in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.

Since one virus-related fatality on March 2 in Mohali, tricity has recorded no new death for the past 22 days.