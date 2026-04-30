Mohali: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Kheri village; none hurt

A major fire broke out at Reliance warehouse in Kheri village near Banur on Wednesday morning, triggering panic in the area.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit is suspected. (HT Photo)

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“The blaze engulfed the facility within minutes, reducing grocery stocks, ration supplies and other essential items stored inside to ashes. No casualties have been reported so far,” fire officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire also spread to a nearby parked vehicle. “Upon receiving information, multiple fire brigade units rushed to the spot and began efforts to contain the fire,” the fire officials said.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit is suspected.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage. However, warehouse officials said that initial estimates suggest that goods worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the incident.

Fire triggered near EV charging area in CU

A fire broke out behind Block A3 of Chandigarh University at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, reportedly near an electric vehicle charging point, causing panic on campus. Authorities said that around 9 e-carts were gutted in the incident. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in October 2025, 18 battery-operated carts were destroyed at Chhatbir Zoo due to similar fire explosion at a charging station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in October 2025, 18 battery-operated carts were destroyed at Chhatbir Zoo due to similar fire explosion at a charging station. {{/usCountry}}

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