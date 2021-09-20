Mohali fire wing once again hides apathy behind notice smokescreen

Municipal corporation’s annual charade to make Mohali appear safer from blazes has returned.

Having not penalised even a single fire-safety violator, despite sending out 600 notices annually for the past three years, the fire department has once again issued notices for non-compliance of the no-objection certificate – this time to 43 violators.

As has been the practice, this, too, will end up being a paper exercise, leaving structures vulnerable to major fires.

Even in February this year, 600 notices were slapped on violators, with an ultimatum of 15 days, but six months later, no violating structure has been sealed.

2020 survey had found widespread violations

Through a survey last year, the fire department had identified various properties, including high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, that did not comply with fire-safety norms.

The violations included presence of only a single entry and exit point, which could be dangerous in an emergency.

Fire extinguishers were missing on many floors and those available did not have the ISI mark. Hose reels, smoke detection alarm system and illuminated exit signs were also found missing in most buildings. Most showrooms had loose electricity wiring.

At several industrial units and housing societies, there was no underground static water storage tank of 75,000-litre capacity with pump, as required under fire-safety rules, and terrace water tanks with at least 10,000-litre capacity were also found missing. Absence of a fire control room and emergency lifts with firemen switch was also among the violations.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said last year, action could not be taken due to the lockdown: “We are starting the drive this month and will seal the units that have not complied with safety norms.”

Fire officer Mohan Lal Verma said, “We have started issuing fresh notices to violators, and in the past one week, 43 notices have been sent out.”

Last year in March, a fire broke out in the basement of Vishal Mega Mart in Phase 5, turning readymade clothes worth lakhs into ashes.

A factory on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi was gutted in December 2020. Earlier, 2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which had left 18 workers injured.