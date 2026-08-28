Police have booked a group of five persons in a dispute on Wednesday for assaulting a couple, their mother and police personnel,who reached the spot after a distress call, near a gurdwara in Lakhnour village.

Sohana Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2), 351(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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According to the complaint filed by Avdesh Kumar , he and his wife, Pooja Gautam, were walking towards a park in Sector 89 on a Tuesday evening around 6.35 pm, when they saw his cousin sister, her daughters and cousin brother allegedly assaulting Avdesh’s brother-in-law, Anurag.

The accused has been identified as Gudi, her daughters Radha, Anuradha and Khushi and her brother Sanjay.

Avdesh told police that when he and his wife intervened, the group accused Pooja’s family of taking money from their bank accounts. Avdesh allegedly asked them to approach the police instead of fighting.

The dispute escalated when his cousins allegedly started assaulting the couple. Avdesh managed to get away and called emergency helpline, 112. The accused allegedly surrounded him again when his mother, Ramwati, reached the spot and assaulted her with slippers.

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{{^usCountry}} A Sohana police team reached the spot after receiving the emergency call, following which the accused allegedly went inside their residence. Police said the confrontation continued when officers approached the house to investigate. According to the complaint, the nieces, Anuradha and Radha, allegedly caught hold of lady constable Sukhjit and tore her uniform and name badge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Sohana police team reached the spot after receiving the emergency call, following which the accused allegedly went inside their residence. Police said the confrontation continued when officers approached the house to investigate. According to the complaint, the nieces, Anuradha and Radha, allegedly caught hold of lady constable Sukhjit and tore her uniform and name badge. {{/usCountry}}

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When another constable intervened, one of them allegedly picked up a stick lying nearby and hit him below his left eye. The accused allegedly continued confronting the police team before locking themselves inside the room.

Sohana Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2), 351(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.