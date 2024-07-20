 Mohali: Five flights cancelled, 24 delayed as Microsoft outage disrupts operations - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Five flights cancelled, 24 delayed as Microsoft outage disrupts operations

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 20, 2024 09:20 AM IST

As many as five flights were cancelled and 24 arrival and departure flights were delayed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali

Flight operations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, were impacted as Microsoft-based computers ceased to work after a global outage on Friday.

Flight operations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, were impacted as Microsoft-based computers ceased to work after a global outage. (HT Photo)
Flight operations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, were impacted as Microsoft-based computers ceased to work after a global outage. (HT Photo)

As many as five flights were cancelled and 24 arrival and departure flights were delayed. The cancelled flights included two from Delhi and one each from Jaipur and Bengaluru, besides a flight to Delhi.

The international flight from Dubai arrived 48 hours late at 4:03 pm against the scheduled arrival of 3:15 pm. Subsequently the same flight departed 1:25 hours late at 5:50 pm.

Twelve domestic flights – those from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Bengaluru, were also delayed. As a result of delayed arrivals, the departure to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Srinagar, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, and Hyderabad were also delayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Five flights cancelled, 24 delayed as Microsoft outage disrupts operations
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On