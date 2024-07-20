Mohali: Five flights cancelled, 24 delayed as Microsoft outage disrupts operations

Flight operations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, were impacted as Microsoft-based computers ceased to work after a global outage on Friday. Flight operations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, were impacted as Microsoft-based computers ceased to work after a global outage. (HT Photo)

As many as five flights were cancelled and 24 arrival and departure flights were delayed. The cancelled flights included two from Delhi and one each from Jaipur and Bengaluru, besides a flight to Delhi.

The international flight from Dubai arrived 48 hours late at 4:03 pm against the scheduled arrival of 3:15 pm. Subsequently the same flight departed 1:25 hours late at 5:50 pm.

Twelve domestic flights – those from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Bengaluru, were also delayed. As a result of delayed arrivals, the departure to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Srinagar, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, and Hyderabad were also delayed.