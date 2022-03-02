Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Four arrested for selling spurious ghee
chandigarh news

Mohali: Four arrested for selling spurious ghee

Four people in Mohali, including three shopkeepers and a supplier, were arrested for selling spurious ghee using the packing of a well-known brand
Mohali police have registered a case under Copyright Act. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Four people, including three shopkeepers and a supplier, were arrested for selling spurious ghee using the packing of a well-known brand. The arrests were made after police checked three shops in Sector 70 and found that the ghee was prepared using a chemical which is not fit for human consumption.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Sachdev, owner of Sachdev Supermart; Sandeep Kumar of Agarwal Supermart; Taranjit Singh of Sant departmental store and supplier Akash Kumar, a resident of Mataur village.

Director of Speed Networks Company, Sector 34, Chandigarh, Ramesh Dutt, said that he has been authorised by Patanjali to take action against shops selling spurious ghee under their brand name. He said that there were complaints about the three shops, following which he lodged a complaint with Mohali SSP Harjit Singh, and the raids were conducted. A case was registered under Copyright Act at Mataur police station. The accused were later granted bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP