Mohali: Four held, two injured in armed mob attack

Four days after two brothers were injured while saving a man fleeing a group of around 20 to 25 armed men near Naggal Khera, Jagatpura, police arrested four persons on Monday.

SHO Simarjit Shergill said that we have arrested four accused in the case, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects. (HT File)

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The incident occurred on June 4 when the man ran into the victims’ cattle shed, seeking protection. Mohit Kumar, his brother Jatin Kumar and their father Surinder Singh, who were working at their shed, asked the group to settle their dispute elsewhere. Following this, the attackers allegedly struck Jatin near his left eye with a sharp-edged weapon, causing heavy bleeding. Other members of the group then allegedly joined the assault and continued beating him after he fell to the ground.

The complainant alleged that when Mohit and his father attempted to rescue Jatin, the attackers assaulted them as well. The main accused, later identified as Lalla, allegedly hit Mohit on the head and tried to stab Jatin in the abdomen, but their father managed to block the blow.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly continued attacking the family before fleeing after threatening to kill them if they reported the matter to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly continued attacking the family before fleeing after threatening to kill them if they reported the matter to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohit and Jatin were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors referred them for further surgical opinion. According to doctors, both are now stable.

Based on Mohit’s complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 333 (house trespass), 115(2) (rioting with deadly weapons), 191(3)/190 (causing hurt), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Station house officer (SHO) Simarjit Shergill said raids are being conducted to nab the remaining suspects.