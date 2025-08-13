Mohali: Four, who fired at Kharar home in extortion bid, arrested

Police have arrested four men in connection with the firing incident outside a house in Tole Majra village under the Kharar sub-division, where eight to nine rounds were fired in the early hours on August 3. These arrests follow a complaint filed by Sandeep Singh Sindhu, a resident of Tole Majra village. (HT Photo)

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, resident of Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, Saroop Singh, 30, resident of Amritsar, Abhishek Singh, 25, resident of Gurdaspur, and Prabhjit Singh, 24, resident of Gurdaspur. They all were arrested from their respective areas in Fatehgarh Churian, Amritsar, and Majitha. During the search operation, police also recovered a .30 bore pistol with four cartridges and a vehicle Tata Intra.

These arrests follow a complaint filed by Sandeep Singh Sindhu, a resident of Tole Majra village. In his complaint, Sandeep alleged that the incident took place outside his residence during the early hours on August 3. The bullets fired by the assailants’ had hit a Fortuner SUV, the main gate, and a cooler placed outside the house. No casualties were reported as the family remained locked inside out of fear.

Sandeep told police that he was asleep when the family heard several gunshots around 2.45 am on August 3. “We heard several shots being fired outside, but we were too scared to even peek through the windows,” he said. CCTV footage later showed one person approaching the house on foot, but due to poor lighting, his face could not be identified. Singh said he had no enmity with anyone.

SSP Mohali Harmandeep Hans said the key handler of the module, gangster Ekam Sandhu, is based in France and is a friend of the arrested accused Sukhmandeep Singh. The accused allegedly planned to fire at targeted houses to create fear, extort money, and gain notoriety. Before the Tole Majra incident, the accused had conducted a recce of the house, said police.

Police investigations revealed the group had earlier fired shots outside the Amritsar residence of Mandeep Singh, who currently lives abroad, and had also conducted a recce in Pathankot for a planned firing. The accused were promised payment after carrying out such incidents.

The operation was led by SP (investigation) Saurav Jindal, SP operations Talwinder Singh, Jatinder Chauhan, and Harminder Singh from the CIA Staff. Police have registered a case under sections 324(4), 3(5), 109, 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.