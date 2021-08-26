Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Free online coaching for unemployed youth
chandigarh news

Mohali: Free online coaching for unemployed youth

Under the Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission, the Mohali district administration will provide free online coaching for various competitive exams to unemployed youth
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The lectures can be accessed through desktops, laptops and smartphones and candidates will have access to live recorded lectures for one year and eight months after completing their coaching. (HT file/representative)

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said alteast one lakh youth will be trained. He said the first batch is expected to begin from the first week of September to prepare candidates for recruitment exams of police constables and clerical posts. Those who have completed their graduation can register for the clerical batch, while those who have cleared Class 12 can apply for the batch of police constable recruitment. Aspirants can apply on https://www.eduzphere.com/freegovtexams.

The coaching will be provided by a subject specialist teacher who comfortable in English, Hindi and Punjabi as per the exam syllabus. The lectures can be accessed through desktops, laptops and smartphones and candidates will have access to live recorded lectures for one year and eight months after completing their coaching.

Further, content, videos, notes and other study material will be provided and regular practice and mock tests will be provided. Dayalan said the duration of a batch will be a minimum of four months and two sessions of 1.5 hours each will be conducted six days a week.

