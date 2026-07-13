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Mohali: GMADA likely to demolish furniture market this week

Officials said that after the recent warning, several furniture shop owners have begun offering heavy discounts to clear their stock, the discounted sales have triggered a significant rush

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 08:49 AM IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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After issuing a warning to the owners of illegally operating furniture outlets along the New Chandigarh road earlier this week, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is preparing to launch another demolition drive this week to clear encroachments.

Many shopkeepers who made these stop-gap arrangements in New Chandigarh claim that they have no hope from the government (HT FILE)
Many shopkeepers who made these stop-gap arrangements in New Chandigarh claim that they have no hope from the government (HT FILE)

GMADA has conducted over five anti-encroachment drives over the past four months. Although temporary structures and display areas were removed during previous operations, shopkeepers returned within days and resumed business by occupying agricultural land along the roadside. The law forbids the use of agricultural land for setting up shops.

The illegal furniture market stretches across PR4 road adjoining several villages, including Bahalpur, Ranimajra and Sainimajra, where dozens of outlets have expanded their operations onto agricultural land by displaying sofas, beds, dining tables and other furniture.

Officials said that after the recent warning, several furniture shop owners have begun offering heavy discounts to clear their stock. The discounted sales have triggered a significant rush.

A GMADA official, wishing not to be named, said temporary sheds, platforms and furniture displayed outside shop premises would be removed during the drive.

An elderly man at one of the shops said, “I had a shop in the Chandigarh furniture market since 1991 and it was heartbreaking to see its demolition.”

 
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