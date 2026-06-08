The link road connecting Phase 11’s Bawa White House area with the Airport Road is expected to be fully operational by June 15, officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) said. The project, which has been under construction for several months, is expected to provide significant relief to commuters travelling between Mohali and Chandigarh International Airport, they said.

Mohali: Airport link road completion by June 15, says GMADA

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GMADA superintending engineer Ajay Garg said the remaining construction work on a portion of the bridge, besides the final road surfacing, is progressing at a steady pace. He said the aim was to complete it by June 15 after which the road will be opened for two-way traffic movement.

At present, vehicles are allowed to pass through a temporary arrangement near the construction site. However, several stretches remain incomplete and motorists have to navigate diversions and partially constructed sections. Construction activity continues on the bridge deck and approach roads, with workers and machinery deployed at the site.

Officials said the recent rain spells slowed progress by creating difficult working conditions and affecting the movement of construction material.

The traffic congestion on Airport Road has increased considerably in recent years, particularly near key junctions and commercial zones. Once completed, the new corridor is expected to ease pressure on existing routes and improve connectivity for daily commuters as well as air travellers heading towards Chandigarh International Airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The new road is a crucial infrastructure project for Mohali as it will provide a direct connection between Balongi and Airport Road. The link is expected to reduce travel time for residents of several sectors and colonies and offer an alternative route to the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new road is a crucial infrastructure project for Mohali as it will provide a direct connection between Balongi and Airport Road. The link is expected to reduce travel time for residents of several sectors and colonies and offer an alternative route to the airport. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Barricades and warning signs have been installed to regulate movement, but many commuters continue to use the route due to the time-saving it offers. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while passing through the area until the project is formally completed.