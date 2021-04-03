Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali Golf Range trainees Ojaswini, Yuvraj shine
chandigarh news

Mohali Golf Range trainees Ojaswini, Yuvraj shine

Bag titles in the recently held North Zone Feeder Championship and the 109th Albatross Golf Tournament, respectively
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Ojaswini Saraswat, 7 (HT PHOTO)

Adding another feather to their caps, Mohali Golf Range trainees Ojaswini Saraswat and Yuvraj Singh Hara bagged titles in the recently held North Zone Feeder Championship and the 109th Albatross Golf Tournament, respectively.

Seven-year-old Ojaswini, a student of Manav Rachna International School, emerged winner in the girls Category E with a total score of three under par 69 in 18 holes during the Indian Golf Union North Zone 2nd Junior/Sub-Junior Feeder Golf Championship held at Panchkula Golf Club.

A total of 140 players in the age-group of 4 to 18 years including boys and girls participated in the two-day golf championship. Playing nine holes each day in extremely windy and tough conditions on firm and fast greens, Ojaswini had scores of 3 under par 3 on day 1 and level par 36 in round 2 with 2 birdies.

Meanwhile, another Mohali Golf Range trainee Sohrab Singh Talwar secured the second position in boys Category E with a score of 76. Rabab Kahlon secured the fourth position in girls Category D with a 2 round score of 90.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Interview| Illegal intrusions in state not acceptable, says Anil Vij

Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra

HC notice to Punjab govt, ADGP (traffic), others on plea against ‘faulty’ speed breakers

With 517 cases, J&K sees highest single-day spike of ‘21
Yuvraj Singh Hara , 19 (HT PHOTO)

In another junior golf championship held at the Jack Nicklaus Design ITC Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, the 109th Albatross Golf Tournament, 19-year-old Yuvraj Singh Hara emerged as the winner in boys Category A with scores of 75 and 77.

Coach Harmeet Singh Kahlon lauded the performance of the two trainees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP