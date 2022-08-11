Mohali golfer Ojaswini Saraswat shines at tournament in USA

Nine-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat, who trains at Mohali Golf Range, hogged the limelight during the World US Kids championship by securing second position in the girls’ U-9 category at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Pinehurst , North Carolina.

Competing in USA for the first time, Ojaswini had scores of 33, 33, 36 for a total of 3 under par 102 in the 3 round event. She narrowly missed the first position by only one stroke from the winner Alicia Zixi Ludi of Australia despite shooting a final day round of 1 under par 35 with 7 pars and two birdies on final day where the par score for 9 holes was 36.

Ojaswini, who trains under Jesse Grewal and Harmeet Kahlon, scored 3 under par score 33 on day 1 with three birdies and five pars and was in fourth position. On day two she scored level par 36 with three birdies and 3 pars and was at 5th position going into the 3rd and final round .

On the final day, she fought back with a score of level par 36 with 2 birdies and 5 pars to finish in tied 2nd place. As many as 110 of the world’s leading junior girl players from almost 35 countries participated. She had also recently secured third position in the European US Kids Championship in Edinburgh, Scotland.