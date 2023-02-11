Mohali: Gunshots fired at car in Sector 88, narrow escape for driver

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:24 AM IST

The bullet marks seen on the victim’s car in Mohali on Saturday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Phase-11 resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified men fired three gunshots at his car’s windshield at Sector 88 on Thursday evening.

The driver, Abhishek Tiwari, who is a resident of Phase 11, told the police that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm.

“But since it was dark, I lost my way. Therefore, I stopped and asked my friend to share his GPS location. While I was checking the location on Google Maps, two men fired at my car’s windshield and fled,” he alleged.

Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said police were investigating the matter before registering a case. The car has been taken in custody.

