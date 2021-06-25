Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali gym told to pay up 6k along with refund amount to law student
chandigarh news

Mohali gym told to pay up 6k along with refund amount to law student

Disposing of the complaint filed by Ujjwal Sood, a student at University Institute of Legal studies, Punjab University, the consumer commission has directed Swan Genx Projects Private Limited, Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Mohali, to refund the amount of ₹7,870 to Sood with 9% interest from February 2020 till realization.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 02:27 AM IST
The registered notice sent to the gym management was returned with the report “unclaimed” and the case proceeded ex-parte. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The district consumer dispute redressal commission-I here has directed a Mohali-based gym to pay 3,000 as compensation for harassment and 3,000 as cost of litigation to a law student seeking refund of his membership fee.

Disposing of the complaint filed by Ujjwal Sood, a student at University Institute of Legal studies, Punjab University, the consumer commission has directed Swan Genx Projects Private Limited, Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Mohali, to refund the amount of 7,870 to Sood with 9% interest from February 2020 till realization.

Sood, in his complaint, said that he had subscribed to a 12-month membership of the gym operating under the brand name The Code Fitness from August 29, 2019, to August 27, 2020, and paid an amount of 15,000 through credit card.

However, the gym management informed Sood on January 15, 2020, that due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, it is not going to continue on the promised premises, but in case the member wanted to get the services, he could approach the Mohali/Zirakpur centre, or apply for a refund instead. Sood chose the latter and applied for refund on January 16, 2020.

He was assured that refund would be processed within a period of 30 days from the date of application. However, on February 28, the gym refunded only 7,870 to him.

On this, Sood moved the consumer forum stating that the gym failed to return the promised refund amount despite his several efforts.

The registered notice sent to the gym management was returned with the report “unclaimed” and the case proceeded ex-parte.

The consumer forum, said, “The gym management chose not to contest the consumer complaint to rebut the allegations of the complainant. We are, therefore, of the view that they have nothing to say about the allegations levelled. Hence, the act of not providing proper services and thereafter not refunding the balance amount to the complainant proves deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on its part.” It directed the gym to pay up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP