Mohali: HC sets 15-day deadline for Kurali, Banur civic chief polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions to hold the elections for the presidents and vice-presidents of the Kurali and Banur municipal councils within 15 days have brought renewed focus on the delay in electing the president, senior vice president and junior vice president of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC).

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the schedule for the election of remaining councils would be finalised shortly. (HT File)

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The Mohali civic body elections were held on May 26, results declared the following day. However, nearly a month later, only the election to the corporation’s top posts took place and on Wednesday Zirakpur council president and vice presidents were chosen. But, municipal councillors and residents of Naya Gaon, Kurali, Dera Bassi, Lalru and Banur councils are concerned over the prolonged delay in constituting the civic leadership.

The issue has also reached the high court through separate petitions seeking directions for the conduct of the elections. While disposing of the petitions relating to Kurali and Banur, the court declined to interfere with the election process but directed the respective deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers to complete the elections within 15 days. The bench also ordered uninterrupted videography of the proceedings, preservation of CCTV footage for six months and adequate security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent process.

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{{^usCountry}} The court’s observations are expected to have a bearing on similar pending matters involving delayed municipal leadership elections in the state, including Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court’s observations are expected to have a bearing on similar pending matters involving delayed municipal leadership elections in the state, including Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the schedule for the election of remaining councils would be finalised shortly. “The dates will be notified soon,” she added.