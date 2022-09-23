Mohali | Hit-and-run victim succumbs after battling for life for 5 days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 03:33 AM IST

A 39-year-old pedestrian, who was hit by a pickup van in Zirakpur on September 17, succumbed to his injuries

A case has been registered against the unknown driver of the vehicle. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 39-year-old pedestrian, who was hit by a pickup van in Zirakpur on September 17, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The victim, Surje Bujhel, a resident of West Bengal, was crossing the road near Fauji Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Patiala Road when he was hit by a pickup van. While the driver fled the scene, the victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Dhakoli.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver of the vehicle. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem.

